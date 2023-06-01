Hamilton: Should be in Top Gun 3 instead of racing with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is an active owner. In the run-up to the Monaco GP, the seven-time Mercedes world champion made a stunning trip to the Cannes Film Festival just down the road on the Cote d’Azur, And he admitted to aiming for a role in a possible Top Gun 3 movie.

As is known, Lewis Hamilton has been working with Brad Pitt on a Formula 1 movie for some time, which is being produced by Apple TV+. Pitt plays the lead, an old driver, Hamilton is the producer. Incidentally, all F1 drivers and teams will also be included.

Lewis Hamilton himself also has a role in yet another film. Hamilton would love to star on the big screen in a potential next Top Gun movie. In fact, he would give a lot for it.

“I have been waiting for my actual film debut for a while. I’ll have to practice for this because I don’t want to screw it up. But if Top Gun 3 ever comes out, I’ll be in, even if I have to miss a race. I really wouldn’t let that opportunity go again,” said Hamilton, who reportedly turned down a role in Top Gun 2 because of a crowded race calendar. It is unknown whether they are keen on a few extra days off for their leader at Mercedes.

