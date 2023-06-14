Hamilton wants to inspire kids with new documentary

In addition to racing and producing a Formula 1 film with Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton is also working on a documentary about his own life. Apple TV cameras are after the British seven-time world champion and he hopes he can inspire kids with this documentary.

It was announced early last year that Apple TV was going to make a documentary on Hamilton’s life. The filming of the documentary is now in full swing. Hamilton will be followed by cameras during the race weekend and will also use old footage and interviews with Hamilton in his personal life and from the past. It is not yet clear when the film will be released.

Hamilton indicates that recording for the documentary is going well. The Briton hopes he can inspire people and is quoted by Motorsport.com: “Being followed by a camera all the time feels different. It’s about my life, it’s about my career And the path I took to get there” I hope I can do to people what the Ayrton Senna documentary did to me when I was a kid. This is something new and fresh. Hopefully I can inspire kids to become something great themselves.”