Hamilton working on a documentary about himself: ‘Hope it inspires young kids’

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been busy lately. Besides his F1 career and his dating life with Shakira, the 38-year-old Briton is now a fashion designer, rapper and film producer.

In the latter role, Hamilton teams up with streaming service Apple TV+, which has produced an F1 film with Lewis and Brad Pitt. However, as part of the deal with Apple, a second project has begun: a documentary about Sir Lewis. she herself,

military inspiration

inspired by the still nameless project racing is in my blood, a 1992 documentary starring triple world champion Ayrton Cenna. The film followed Senna’s career from karting to Formula 1, and gave an exclusive glimpse into reserved Brazilian domestic life. Hamilton watched the documentary as a child and became a big fan of Senna. With his own film he tries to recreate that experience for the next generation:

“My documentary with Apple, it feels different. It feels strange to be followed by a camera. It’s about my life. It’s about my career and the journey to where I am with the hope that Ayrton Senna What the documentary did for me. Kid.”

“So, something new and fresh, maybe. Hopefully it’ll be able to do it for the next young kid who’s coming home from school dreaming about something. Hopefully they’ll be able to see it.” Will be and will be inspired to do something big. Self.”

radio silence

Like the film project itself, precise details surrounding the Hamilton documentary are remarkably scarce. Apple apparently prefers to keep matters like release dates to itself. Since Hamilton is apparently being followed by camera crews at this point, it’s likely to be released sometime next year.