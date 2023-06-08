HAMW offers a brand new training in Dyst: Singer-Songwriter!

Do you dream of writing your own songs, accompanying yourself and performing on stage? Good news: The Haagland Academy for Music and Words is starting a new course in Diest: Singer-Songwriter!

in the footsteps of famous examples

From the next school year 2023-2024, the Haaglandse Academy for Music and Words in Diest will offer a brand new singer-songwriter course. Music teacher and singer-songwriter Lise Reiners (Lizzy) trains students for three years to write their own songs and lyrics.

“We would experiment with rhythm and form, melody, harmony and lyrics. We learn from famous examples from pop and rock history, such as Bob Dylan or Taylor Swift,” says Lise Reiners. “Of course, the ultimate goal is to bring those own creations to the stage.”

No prior knowledge is required, but an affinity with playing and writing songs and lyrics is important. Prior to registration, there is an intake interview with subject teachers in which they assess your motivation and experience. You will also find more information about training.

You can register for the new school year starting Saturday, June 10. Spaces are limited for the new singer-songwriter course, so message early!

More info at hamw.be.

practical

Duration: 3 years (4.1 – 4.3)

1 hour singer-songwriter, 1 hour piano or guitar

Spanning the whole school year: Various singing workshops

You are at least 15 years old.

You follow the lessons at our place in Diets.

Do you want more information? Do you want to attend the intake interview? Please contact the Secretariat via [email protected]. Seven interviews will take place on Friday 30 June at The Diest.

Are you traveling with HAMW?

Organized by the Haaglandse Academy for Music and Word on Saturday 10 June from 10 to 12 noon Diest Open Days, “Are you traveling with HAMW?” You go on a journey through the academy.

A short trial lesson follows the initiation, word or music workshop.

Try out the instruments and enjoy a performance by our youngest students.

During these days, children as young as 5 years old can get acquainted with the Academy’s offerings in a playful way.

Adults can also go to an open day for more information. For more information and detailed schedules per location, please visit hamw.be.