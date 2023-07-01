Hanan Challouki about uncertainty as a mom: ‘The bar is too high’

Honey bee mom impress You’re looking at the perfect picture: a happy baby in a clean interior. Well, I can’t remember when I was playing with my son and the place looked nice. Luckily, there’s a movement for more authenticity on Instagram now and I support it.

I love the dynamic you have with your mom. He raised ten kids and you disagree often, but the respect is always there.

“My mom is a laid-back mom — she’s not going to be looking over your shoulder all the time. She simply says: ‘Who do you care?’ And tries to keep everything in perspective for me. Very Flemish-Moroccan. You also feel the difference between our generations. We are mother and daughter, but in some ways we could have been strangers. Also, motherhood has brought me and my mother even closer. I understand him better now.

For example, I describe in the book that once when I was young she would not take me on vacation. Now I totally get it. A holiday ain’t no holiday with so many kids and then one little one. It’s tiring.”

Your mother is very calm. She says: Get that epidural, and take your baby to the nursery. Perhaps he is ahead of his generation in this matter. I’ve often wondered: What are millennials doing for themselves?

“This is a perfectionist generation. We millennials have set the bar too high it’s never good for us and it creates way too much pressure. My mom just did her job.”

In the book you conclude that you don’t like being pregnant.

“It’s not always easy to say, because: pink clouds and magic, new life is growing in you. All well and good, but I felt terrible. So rotten And not being able to share it makes it worse. Especially in the first trimester, I used to get nauseous and wanted to sleep all day. I don’t recognize my body anymore. Of course there are mothers who pass through it and float on a pink cloud, but I was not that mother.

And then all those people are asking about your weight.

“It’s never pleasant, especially if you’re pregnant and already extra sensitive. Besides, you also know you’ve arrived. In times like these, the female body seems like a sort of common good that everyone is allowed to have an opinion about.

Earlier I had it in reference to my headscarf. In Flanders, you are not allowed to wear these in public, and then other people will determine what you are allowed to wear as a woman: what you can or cannot cover. I thought this was already extreme, but when I was pregnant I discovered a whole new dimension. Obviously everything about your body can be discussed.

Journalist Lynn Berger: ‘Caring for children, the elderly and the home is also work’read this also

became a mother

In the Netherlands, natural childbirth is the norm for many, while in Belgium an epidural – an epidural – in hospital is more common. Yet women also like to measure each other in their southern neighbors. Chalouki: “In Belgium we are even more dependent on traditional medical facilities, and it is good to take a serious look at it. But if you opt for pain relief, you shouldn’t be made to feel bad. Often the point of view is that pain is praiseworthy, because then you go into battle. I think it’s really bullshit.”

After giving birth, Chalouki was almost too scared to leave the hospital. At home she wanted her mother around her. “I was very emotional and hormonal, so I wanted to be a mother. This is not unusual in my culture. From the past, the mother should be really taken care of during the first forty days. She is only allowed to rest, sleep and spend time with her child. Now this is not possible. We have to be productive again very quickly: we have to cook, we have to clean. While this is not realistic. Childbirth is a major operation both physically and mentally.

When your husband takes care of Mehdi and records it on Instagram, everyone says: what a great dad. Then you will see what a huge difference in valuation.

“The standard is too low for fathers. Literally, he’s on the floor. My husband is a good father, but not a week goes by when my mother says so. Because he had come to get Mehdi, and he was very kind to her. Then I think: yes, okay. And? I have a committed partner, he deserves to be congratulated. but not before basic Material. If I go out for drinks with friends and he stays home with our son, that’s fine. I do the opposite for him.”

You also write about ‘mommy guilt’ and how you were the ‘queen of the jars’ who was always able to serve great, healthy food to your son.

“I was the best meal prep person ever. Only now do I realize how many hours I actually spent with those jars Mad, That perfectionism is a curse I suffer from, but I’ve been able to overcome more of it now. mom guilt Is irrational, like, oh dear, I didn’t cook fresh food today. Nobody cares about it except me. My son eats, my husband eats, I eat. I am a good mother not because I make perfect jars, but because I love my child. I want to be the best version of myself for him, but I can’t do that every day.”

Your husband also wrote a chapter. How did the idea come about?

“I asked him because you rarely hear a father’s point of view. Our attitudes are also very different: He is very relaxed. Recently I asked him: ‘How did we become so different?’ Then he said, “I could rest because you were there and I knew you had everything under control.” I literally had to laugh out loud, because it’s so true. If I Had a Partner Who Was Both a Control Freak and a Perfectionist, I’d Be Perfect Too Calm Are.”

‘Impostor Mother’ by Hanan Chaillouki is available now.

You never do business alone, according to Hanan Challouki (30): ‘You really need a tribe’read this also