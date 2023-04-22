Harley Quinn’s future with Lady Gaga should be “like Batman”, says Margot Robbie

Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn / Harley Quinn in Joker 2, the long-awaited DC sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role and scheduled for October 2024. Gaga sharing a featured image.



In celebration of the end of filming for Joker 2, Todd Phillips and Lady Gaga shared an image of the actress in the role, complete with smudged makeup and messy blonde hair. “It’s over”, wrote Gaga in the publication, ending with “X, Harleen”. This name may be a reference to the comic book Harleen (2020), which tells the origin of Harley Quinn.

Check out Lady Gaga’s look as Harley Quinn in Joker 2:

The role of Harley Quinn / Harley Quinn was previously played by Margot Robbie in theaters in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn and the Fantabulous Emancipation (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021). In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed her anxiety to see Lady Gaga in the role.

“I think she’s going to do an amazing job. I’m so excited, that’s all I could have hoped for from Harley, was that she becomes one of those characters, kind of like Batman or Hamlet, that gets passed down from actor to actor, everybody can try to play them,” Robbie said of Gaga taking on the role. “So I think it’s just a credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I’m excited.”

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, was one of the biggest hits of 2019 in theaters and raised more than 1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The film was highlighted in awards and received eleven Oscar nominations, managing to take home two statuettes: Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Soundtrack for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Not many details about the sequel were revealed, but the title “Folie à Deux” references a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family. In the comics, Harley Quinn lives in an abusive relationship with the Joker, whom she meets when she was her psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, falling in love and later becoming her partner in crime.

joker 2 is scheduled to open in theaters in October 2024.

