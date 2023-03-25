Harley Quinn’s look in the movie may have been revealed

Recordings for Joker 2 are in full swing in New York, and according to information, Lady Gaga was seen on the sets with her Harley Quinn look – find out more.

Filming for over 3 months, footage from joker 2 are about to end. And as set videos have revealed over the past few days, filming on this one is outside, taking place on the streets of New York.

And in the same way that we’ve already seen photos of the sets with the look of Joaquin Phoenix (click here to see) in the film, it shouldn’t be long before we see photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

We still don’t have pictures, but according to the @dibarguen89 (via @DCverse1), the actress was spotted on the film’s sets in New York. And with that, we have the first description of Harley Quinn’s look in the movie. Check it out below:

“Today Lady Gaga was seen in NY with a look similar to the Queen of Hearts card. She had makeup similar to the first Joker, but with the difference of two hearts on her cheeks.”

Are you excited to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? It shouldn’t be long before director Todd Phillips officially reveals Harley Quinn’s look, so stay tuned for more! dc legacy so you don’t miss any news!

