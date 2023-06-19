Harmonie Inter Nos Epen Presents Hoppa Festweekend

Singer Diana Olieruk performed the ‘Stars and Amp’ concert. stripes’. , © Archive Photo Francois Peterson

Harmonie Inter Nos will organize Hoppa Festweekend from Friday 30 June to Sunday 2 July in tents on Epense Patronaatsplein.

It begins with a concert on Friday at 8 p.m. stars and stripes, in which all kinds of famous American all-time classics and hits are reviewed. Think of the music of Benny Goodman, Elvis Presley, Katy Perry, and Michael Jackson. Singer Diana Olyruk Inter no. Are responsible for performing with. The cost of the ticket is ten euros.

On Saturday evening Harmony presented the Hoppa Party. DJs Robin Igleshoven, Danny Powells and Big Benny will headline from 8pm. A ticket costs 8.50 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office.

‘Excitement’

Finally, on Sundays there is a Bavarian afternoon with a buffet. Kerkrade Chappel Vinig Loaf, Voll Doesj (WLVD) takes care of it Stimung, Kids can let off steam on the bouncy castle and get their faces painted. Admission is free, but a voucher must be purchased to participate in the buffet. Its price is 14.50 Euro.

Tickets are available at the Spar in Epen and Rianda Jongen, who can be reached at 06-29369065.

