Harrison Ford reveals he cuts meat and dairy out of his diet

Harrison Ford is in great form even at the age of 80. But how does he manage it? Honey bee the ellen degeneres show In 2020 he revealed some new details about his training and diet.

vegetables, not meat

The veteran actor explained that he only goes to the gym ‘slightly’, and attributes his muscular appearance mainly to a change in diet that excludes meat and dairy products. “I hardly eat any meat or dairy products,” says Harrison. “Just vegetables and some fish.”

As us weekly In the reports, Ford further explained that he stopped eating meat because it was not good for him nor for the environment. “I just decided that I was tired of eating meat. I know it’s not really good for the planet and it’s not good for me.”

Indiana Jones

On Ellen, Harrison dished not only about her diet, but also about the Indiana Jones 5 movie, which will hit theaters in late June (2023). “We will see new developments in their lives, their relationship. We’ll see parts of its history unravel. This is a very good script. I’m looking forward to it,” Ford said.

In The Call of the Wild in 2020, it was already clear how well Ford worked on his body, then 77 years old. He was shirtless in an important scene of the film. He told USA TODAY that he didn’t need digital enhancement or movie magic to show off his muscular chest.

