Harry and Meghan spend romantic night at elite secret club in California | celebrities

The couple harry It is meghan received this Thursday (02) an eviction order to leave Frogmore Cottage, the only residence of the Dukes of Sussex in the United Kingdom. Now, the two no longer have a home in England. After moving away from the royal family in 2020, the couple currently lives in California, in the United States, with the couple’s two children.

Among the controversies involving the royal family, harry It is meghan continue to lead a glamorous life in the United States. According to the DailyMail portal, the luxurious and secret club San Vicente Bungalows, in West Hollywood, was the place chosen for the couple to have a romantic encounter last Tuesday (28).

The ultra-exclusive, elite social club features luxurious amenities, glamorous accommodations, supreme privacy and a strict dedication to protecting its guests. The place has become a frequented refuge for several celebrities in Los Angeles and has already had the presence of Hailey It is Justin bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock.

The exclusive club, which costs $4,200 a year if you’re over 35 or $1,800 if you’re under, is shrouded in secrecy and you must be a member or a member’s guest to enter the facility.

Members are strictly prohibited from talking about it on social media or taking pictures or videos inside the club – in fact, guests are forced to cover their phone’s camera lens with a sticker upon arrival.

According to GQ magazine, San Vicente bungalows participants still need to sign an “agreement” and could face penalties if they remove their phones to record in common areas. “It is also strictly prohibited to post pictures of the club on social media or discuss anything members and their guests witness while visiting,” reads the secret club’s website.