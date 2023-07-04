Harry Styles’ album Harry House returns to number one on the GFK Dutch Albums Top 100 for the fourth time this week. This placed Styles in the top three of artists who returned to number one on the GfK Dutch Albums Top 100 multiple times with an album. .Albums Top 100.

As mentioned, Styles has returned to the No. 1 spot four times with Harry House. Caro Emerald did the same with his album Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor, as did Ed Sheeran with his album ÷ (Divide). All three rank third on the all-time charts for artists who returned with albums to debut on the Albums Top 100 multiple times.

The second spot is for Michael Bublé, who saw his album Christmas, after debuting at No. 1 in December 2011, return to that first spot six times. The list is headed by Adele, who managed to hold the number one spot at least eight times with her album 21.

Coincidentally, artists who performed one or more concerts in the Netherlands during the month of June performed particularly well in the Albums Top 100. Of all the artists listed in the top 10 with their albums this week, only Ed Sheeran and Taylor are the only ones. At the end of the month, Swift was praised live on stage at Nowhere in the Country. Both will come to the Netherlands for the show next year.

The Weeknd, who played two stellar shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena last weekend as part of his The After Hours Till Dawn world tour, is also on the top 10 this week with two albums, namely Starboy at number. At after hours no. 4. In addition, he is listed with four other albums, including Dawn FM at No. 16, Beauty Behind the Madness at No. 32, My Dear Melancholy at No. 72 and Trilogy at No. 75.