Harry Potter: AI shows what elderly characters would look like; look!

It seems that Artificial Intelligences have arrived in the magical world of Harry Potter. But calm down, that doesn’t mean that the book saga written by JK Rowling will win a new work or a new audiovisual adaptation with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley being guided by ChatGPT. None of that. What happens is that an Instagram user used AI resources to recreate several characters from Harry Potter like seniors.

The owner of the work in question is Paul Parsons (@jed.ai.master), a professional who creates pieces of Artificial Intelligence. In his project, the artist imagined what several of the characters from the fantasy franchise, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Draco and Neville, would look like if they were already elderly. The results are incredible and capable of delighting any fan of the saga.

Check out the post on Instagram and see the images. The post reads: “Harry Potter senior characters. Which one is your favourite? Made with Midjourney.”

As Parsons reveals, all reimagined art from Harry Potter were created through Midjourney, a site that uses Artificial Intelligence to generate realistic images based on descriptions provided by users. The site was even used by the British magazine The Economist to make one of its covers in 2022 and is gaining more and more popularity on the internet.

Source: Paul Parsons/Instagram

Is Harry Potter coming back?

But the question that remains is: will the stars of Harry Potter could they return to the franchise after being older and make these arts come true? For now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, as well as the other actors in the franchise, have not given any signs that Harry Potter will return to the cinema so soon, but, who knows, in the future, right?

Until then, fans can enjoy the eight films already released from Harry Potter, which explore every book Rowling has ever conceived. In addition to them, there are also the three long spin-offs of the saga, which encompass the series Fantastic Beasts. All productions can be watched on HBO Max streaming.

Plus, gaming fans can now enjoy Hogwarts Legacy, the franchise-inspired game available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S and X — check out the review!



