Harry Potter | Executive at Warner Bros. confirms expansion in the universe

The plans of Warner Bros. for the franchise Harry Potter are still far from over, even though a decade has passed since the release of the last film. Still unknown, the plans have been leaving fans looking forward to the future of the franchise. Magical worldwhich now still has the saga Fantastic Beasts in your repertoire.

Now, a new update may have even more good news for fans. Although the main story of the Harry Potter books has already been adapted for live-action, Warner Bros. does not rule out returning to the world of Harry, Ron It is Hermione. While the Fantastic Beasts movies didn’t live up to many fans’ expectations, the release of Hogwarts Legacy managed to revitalize the franchise.

During the Morgan Stanley investor conference, with information disclosed by Variety , the CFO of Warner Bros. discovery, Gunnar Wiedenfels, spoke about the possibilities for the Harry Potter franchise in the future. Noting the successful launch of Hogwarts Legacy, the executive joked that “there’s a lot of opportunity” for expansion.

“Take ‘Harry Potter’ for example, the Wizarding World, the fact that we are building on this huge success with the release of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, 12 years after the release of the last film, shows that there are many opportunities and we are just starting to expand that.”

Wiedenfels even used the upcoming Harry Potter Tokyo tour as an example, saying it will launch at the end of the year:

“We have the new ‘Harry Potter’ tour coming to Tokyo in the middle of the year. Long story short, I think this single company approach, great leadership in the individual business units, but coordinated management of franchises is probably one of the biggest opportunities the company has.”

The president of Warner Bros. Games, david haddadhinted that Hogwarts Legacy will be a long-term franchise:

“We are very pleased with the initial launch and see a bright future for releases on other platforms.”

The actors of the Harry Potter franchise, RUpert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe It is Emma Watson, have already commented on possible returns and the interpreter of Ron Weasley even revealed that “if the time is right“, he would come back.

It is unknown how Warner Bros. will expand the franchise, but there are many possibilities available. One possible way is to adapt Harry Potter and the Cursed Childalthough the book is not among the fan favorites.