Harry Potter is about to win a new book: ‘gift for fans’

the publisher rocco announced, on Friday (3), that it is about to publish the first Harry Potter’s Magical Almanac. The book will have scenes, infographics and particularities of the wizarding world.

With seven chapters unprecedented, fans of the franchise will have the chance to meet more details about the charactersrevisit special moments and even learn about spells and magic.

In addition, the almanac offers unpublished secrets while readingwhich allow you to explore all the limits of Hogwarts.

“ANDe are excited to publish the official almanac of the Harry Potter series! A gift book for fans of the wizarding worldalways eager for news and curiosities that enrich their knowledge of this universe”, said executive editor Ana Lima.

the book in hardcover version will be available from the day October 10th.

It is worth remembering that the deductible Might get a reboot in theaters in the coming years with new actors. The information came from an entertainment analyst “WDW Pro” to youtuber Valliant Renegade.

The project must also be carried out with the participation of substitutes for the most beloved trio Hermione, Ron and Harry, who were played by Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe respectively. If the project leaves the paper, new stories must be created.

About Harry Potter

Harry Potter can be considered the most famous and beloved wizard of pop culture. The character is the great protagonist of the franchise of the same name created by the British writer J.K. Rowling.

The first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stonewas released in 1997 and became a immense success around the world.

Six more books have been released by the writer over the years and portrayed Harry’s adventures with his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger at the witch school Hogwarts.

Over the years, they have had to deal with the threat of Voldemort, the great villain of the series, who has the desire to conquer so much the wizarding and muggle worldsthe name given within the franchise to people who have no magical abilities.

The seven books in the franchise have sold over 500 million copies around the world, which made Harry Potter the most successful literary series in historyand have been translated into over 80 different languages.

The franchise won a equally popular film seriesin which the actor Daniel Radcliffe brought Harry Potter to life. You eight longreleased between 2001 and 2011, grossed just over $7.5 billion.

The character has also appeared in other types of mediasuch as games, audio books, theater plays, in addition to having become an attraction at Universal parks, located in Orlando, in the United States.

