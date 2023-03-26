Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe to be a father for the first time | metropolises

Daniel Radcliffe will be a father for the first time. The actor, known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise, is expecting a child with girlfriend and actress Erin Darke. The information was confirmed by The Sun newspaper.

“Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is truly special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents,” said a spokesperson for the actress.

Radcliffe and Erin Darke met during the recording of the independent film Verses de um Crime, in 2013. According to the actor himself, it was love at first sight. At the time, he stated in an interview that the production is “a wonderful record” of the first flirtation.

Recently, Daniel Radcliffe opened up about the possibility of playing Harry Potter again during an interview with The New York Times. The subject was motivated by the speech of Chris Columbus, director of the first two films of the franchise, expressing his desire to reunite Daniel, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint for the play Cursed Child.

“This is not the answer that everyone will want, but I think I managed to go back (for the special 20th anniversary of the saga) and enjoy it because it is no longer part of my daily life”, shot the eternal little wizard.