harry styles bangs in johan cruijf arena, horn sound full and funky ★★★★☆

Gijsbert Kamer is a music journalist since 1992. he determines de volkrant Reviews, interviews and reflections on pop and jazz. In a matter of years, Styles has become one of the biggest pop stars of all time. Eleven months ago he performed once at the Zigo Dome, now he almost sells out the adjacent football stadium for three evenings with a single show. All he needs for this is his charisma and a few dozen cleverly crafted pop songs.

A stadium filled primarily with teenage girls needs a single note, adorned in their pink or white boas, to form a choir at the right time. Daydreaming To act. Still, Styles’ rise was deafening, in a pinkish-yellow bright shirt and the beige slacks attributed to the ‘Soul Frogs’ in the 1970s.

Styles is formidable in sound. As a singer she has had to put up with pop icons like George Michael and Robbie Williams above her, but her voice is ideally suited to the airy disco pop at which she excels. and like in power ballads Heor kept repeating it sign of the times, He captures so much emotion that it leaves you speechless for a moment. Styles do not need fireworks and other visual spectacles. The large LED screens above the stage work brilliantly and also showcase the diversity of their bands. Several women in his ten-piece band, including four blazers. Especially the singing with drummer Sarah Jones attracts attention. But you can also see on the incredible screen that guitarist Michel Rowland doesn’t feel the same.

He is alone in the stadium. Styles happily dances on the catwalk and knows how to rock a solid block of last year’s album tracks harry’s house Always surrounded by other band members. The horns make the sound of the album a bit fuller and funkier. In Cinema Disco is not a cracker but fast becomes bullying YMCA is used, although it appears that a computer file with additional music is being played along with it.

Horrible? No. Styles manages to win over even the biggest cynic with his enticing delivery and small talk (okay, just a little long) with the fans in the audience. fine line has become a more complete song in a few years, and it’s impossible to stick to music for sushi restaurant And then we’ll almost forget in the encore that the best pop single of the last ten years, as it was was yet to come. love on tour A show without frills or frills that leaves you happier than the time you were there. Luckily, because walking out of the stadium, bumping into a sign saying no trains are running and then having to figure out how to get home yourself is a downer that even Harry’s infectious positivity can hardly match .