Harry Styles cancels concert for pissing on woman





Harry Styles canceled his concert during the night of his first show in Cardiff (Wales) because a pregnant woman desperately needed to urinate. Quite difficult, if you are in that huge crowd and then have to miss part of the concert too. You’ll be gone in twenty minutes. How do you solve it? Well, Harry Styles closed his concert. He waits for the woman in question, Cyan, to come back from a pee (or as they call it: ‘hi’) break.

Everything is possible in Cardiff.

Harry Styles cancels concert so pregnant woman can pee

Cyan was right at the front and hinted to ask if Harry could name his unborn child. A big responsibility, Harry agreed. But.. Cyan had to be really pissed off at first. And when duty calls… there is only one thing to do. Harry didn’t hesitate for a second and so stopped the concert so that Sian could pee for a while. He was escorted by a security guard and returned within five minutes. Meanwhile he held talks with other musicians; Someone told me that it has done an MOT. It wasn’t very newsworthy, but yeah – you gotta do something. When Sian returns, he tells her that he has left with nothing. And of course it was…

@daydreamingnic Harry talks to a pregnant fan, Sian, about naming her baby and encourages her to urinate. #harrystyles #loveontour #loveontour2023 #concert ♬ original sound – nicola 🍒

make baby names

Well, once Sian is back from her pee break she can really get down to her point; She wants to know what her baby’s name will be and seeks Harry’s help. He has four choices: Stewie, Rafe, Harley, and Caleb. Stevie’s name makes the crowd applaud the loudest, so maybe this is what’s going to happen. Two good deeds in 1: The bladder was empty and had a name. Good boy, that’s Harry.

