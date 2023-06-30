Harry Styles didn’t need much spectacle to take over Werchter’s Festival Park

The ex-One Direction member’s simple yet stylish pop proved to be the perfect soundtrack to start your summer.

NSYNC had Justin Timberlake. Robbie Williams was in Take That. Michael Jackson was in the Jackson 5. Bobby had Aaron Blommaert. It seems to be an unwritten rule that one member in every boy band has a far more successful solo career than their peers.

In the meantime, it should be clear that Harry Styles was that person in One Direction. Wherever he lands with his live shows, superfans line up a day in advance, hoping to get as close as possible to their ideal – and maybe even be addressed in person. Plus, he managed to rock the pop world again last year harry’s houseA record full of simple yet stylish pop songs that’s a monster hit as it was It even became the most streamed song of the year. We won’t be talking about his career on the silver screen for a while, but when it comes to music, things are going well for Styles. In fact there was no doubt that he would easily capture even the vast festival grounds of Werchter.

summer soundtrack

Sometimes at crucial moments it becomes so quiet that you can even hear the sound of a pin falling. When the members of Styles’ band, dressed in yellow, entered the Werchter stage, the reverse occurred: The Meadow erupted with shrieks of joy that were so loud they could still be heard in the planes above. When the Time Man himself appeared on the scene, wearing fluorescent green pants and a sparkly top with a watermelon on it, he immediately provided the shining sun with a bouncy sound a fitting soundtrack. Daydreaming, Succeeding Gold invited the audience to jump on the spot for the first time, as well as playful guitar pop love you Perfect for the hot summer weather.

Are we feeling emotionally stable? No? Well done, you came to the right place!’ After a few songs, Styles’ announcement was met with a thunderous reception. However, in terms of emotional upheaval, it wasn’t too bad at the Werchter festival site. The ex-One Direction singer did what was expected of him: middle brow– singing pop songs that never really became complex or innovative, but which also managed to avoid flatness by betting on deftly mischievous melodies and catchy guitar lines. Furthermore, his music refers to a lot of inspirations that even the music lover who takes himself too seriously should be able to glean. Similarly we noted during He The song sounded like a poppy version of the Pink Floyd sound performed live. keep driving sounded remarkably psychedelic and that as it was Pure orchestral maneuvers in the dark.

discordally

It appears that the setlist was cleverly created mainly to bring catchy songs that can set the festival venue on fire. When we spotted Styles working out in London last year, he sported his latest harry’s house Integral. A cool concept in itself, but it resulted in copious sing-alongs in the middle of the set, which took away the excitement of the concert. Werchter may have more parties.

It is not that there was no place for subdued songs. BIS round launched sign of the times, It’s a pretty pathetic song in our opinion, but the audience enjoyed Styles’ hands. what we liked was the soft guitar line around it Matilda Half of the set is done. Here the pop idol showed that he could not only drive his audience crazy, but also silence them from time to time.

Although we were especially pleased when Styles later announced a few songs down the line that we’ve got into a “disco medley,” because if you ask us, it’s songs like this that speak for themselves. The party aspect was still relatively dull with the playful Cinema, Then the brass players disturb the audience for a while YMCA of the village people, but that soon turned to enthusiasm music for sushi restaurantIn our opinion the best song ever recorded by Styles.

Not that partying is limited to ‘disco medley’. We noted the catchy hits as other highlights watermelon sugar and awesome Kiwiwhich was played as the last song.

Birthday Party

For a Harry Styles-level pop idol, the star needed a remarkably short performance. In terms of spectacle, he brought nothing more than his band that made excellent music and his own body that enthusiastically jumped from left to right. That’s all he needed, because the audience used to eat from his hands. He only had to brazenly say ‘okay’ or wave his fist, and the decibel limit had already been breached.

It should be obvious that Styles appreciates his audience’s appreciation. Afterwards late night chat The show was temporarily halted so that the singer could read all the signs that fans had held above his head. For example, he read a cheesy joke (‘What do you call an apple that plays a trumpet? A broken one!’) and elaborated on a young lady whose birthday would be at midnight. The few fans who were addressed in person may have had the best time of their lives, but we still somehow felt like we’d accidentally ended up at a birthday party we weren’t actually invited to. had not been.

Luckily, it was only a few moments that put an end to the whole momentum. When the music kicked in, Styles showed that he was an excellent entertainer who didn’t need much fuss to take over the festivities. 10 years ago we wouldn’t even have thought of this what makes you beautiful Will listen live and enjoy, but life can be weird sometimes.