Harry Styles effortlessly charms the Johan Cruz arena with boyish energy and love



Harry Styles will be at the Johan Cruijff Arena for three nights. Image AFP

Harry Styles starts off with a Victory Lap. Kiss here, bow there. And every few passes is played back liberally’Thank you‘ erupted in blissful excitement within only ten minutes, towards the hordes of fans who had nailed themselves on both sides of the diamond-shaped catwalk through the Johan Cruijff Arena.

It was not an exaggerated proposition either. Because Styles (29) really is holding a long respect as the biggest pop star on the planet. Last July he was already in Amsterdam for a concert at the Zigo Dome, but his latest album has now gained so much momentum that three arenas are not enough for Styles to accommodate his followers.

stage charisma



Their Love On Tour has now been on for almost 22 months and the visitor count is nearing 3 million. The former boy band star has become at sprint speed what George Michael was in the eighties or Robbie Williams at the turn of the millennium.

After his final concert at the Ziggo Dome, Styles’ irresistible stage charisma was already too good for that hall, less than a year after he filled football stadiums all over the world.

And, as he proves in Amsterdam, he does it as if he’s been doing it all his life. Now, as a One Direction survivor, this is almost literally the case, but it remains clever: Styles needs no more than a few mischievous smiles, a wink, and some bouncy dance moves to take over an entire stadium. .

sky full of rainbow hearts



It does so on Sunday evenings with roughly the same show it used to be a year ago. With a fast paced set featuring smooth retro pop songs, a sky full of rainbow colored hearts as a backdrop and most of all, a wagon load of mischievous energy.

Okay, some routine and fatigue has crept in here and there on the show, but Styles still feels like his fan base really wouldn’t be anywhere but here tonight.

He feels that with an increase in scale comes responsibility: “There are too many of us tonight. If anything goes wrong, let me know and I’ll stop the show.”

Beyond that, the rules of One Evening Styles, who later began their own concerts around Amsterdam for fans affected by the many canceled trains, are simple: “We do our best to entertain you. Do you have as much fun as you can?” Do your best to take?”

He didn’t really need to ask. Styles’ fans—yes, post-teen girls still outnumber him—arrived for an evening set in the 1960s. love, peace and understanding was continued

Superman



In the Arena, hardly a place for recent hippie ideals to shine, everyone is friends tonight, bound lovingly to that one Superman in a pink-and-vanilla-colored pantsuit.

His shows still have a long segment in which he semi-casually chats with fans in the front rows. They now know that communication begins with a message on cardboard.

“My boyfriend is already married, so I’m here tonight with my hairdresser,” Styles wrote in one.

There is also a girl who helps her to come out. Slice of cake with Styles who has a special song ready and happily flies the rainbow flag. Cheers to the girl and the singer.

Some of the songs on the show with that big personality hang a bit, but Styles has several hits that could undoubtedly build a career. piano ballad sign of the times For example. But watermelon Sugar, as it was And – be at the blazer-clad party – Music for sushi restaurant.

Styles performs them well, sometimes almost funky. He is also seen careless. Only pop’s greatest talent can do that.

Styles will perform again at the Arena on Monday and Tuesday.