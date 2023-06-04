Harry Styles fans set up camp at Johan Cruijff Arena three days ago: ‘We are the first’ Show

With videoWith camping chairs, blankets and card games, Harry Styles’ biggest fans have been camping in the corner of Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena for days. Because singer Styles, a former member of the British boy band One Direction, is very popular.



Laila Moussaoui



2 June. 2023

Although the first concert in the series of three will only take place on Sunday evening, Verena (24), Anna-Eliff (18), Nora (19), Lara (20) and Maria (19) will camp on the street at 06. :00 Main entrance to the stadium on Friday morning. Dressed in head-to-toe Harry Styles clothes, the friends sit on the sidewalk.

There is a bridge a few meters away. Anna-Elif: We can take shelter there if the weather is bad. The girls have unfolded two camping chairs. The blankets they have are no superfluous luxury, as cars whiz past because of the strong wind. They play Uno to pass the time. They have sleeping bags and share the anticipation with each other while enjoying sandwiches and meal salads from the supermarket.

From left to right: Verena, Anna-Elif, Nora, Lara and Maria. © Marlis Wessels



It’s two days before Harry Styles hits the Amsterdam Arena with his Love On Tour concert, but these girls are ready for it. © Marlis Wessels



When asked where everyone is sleeping tonight, Maria replies: ,,with me in Rotterdam. with the boys From Saturday to Sunday we sleep outside in our sleeping bags.”

© Marlis Wessels



Passers-by are always asked if they too are coming for Harry Styles. They then show their hand, which has written in black marker which box they are in and that they are number 1 in line. Nora: Tomorrow at twelve o’clock we’ll be in the official queue at the Arena. For this it is customary to form an informal queue among fans. And we are the first to do so.”

Official queerness often ignores informal queerness, Maria knows. “And so you have to make sure you’re on time tomorrow. If I’m in that line tomorrow, I’ll only leave when I need to go to the toilet.” Many of Harry Styles’ fans travel with him on his tour. Nora: ,,Harry is giving a concert in Paris today, there will be so many fans. Now the five of us are still resting here.” Tomorrow he is expecting hundreds.

Goods

Young fans often have to line their own pockets for their idol’s merchandise. Ana-Elif: ,,a hoodie only costs 80 euros, isn’t it? And that too of poor quality. After washing it once, it doesn’t look the same anymore.”

The black marker indicates which box they are in and they are number 1 in the row. © Marlis Wessels



Harry Styles fans refer to themselves as ‘The Harry’s’. The singer plays an important role in his life. Anna-Eliff: Many teens are depressed and don’t feel supported by their environment. Harry teaches you how to treat each other well. He saved my life and made me laugh. He was there during the lockdown period when I was struggling. Harry is always there, even on bad days.”

Maria admires him for his personality. “Through him I learned to discover myself and my sexuality. I come from a conservative family and I thought being queer was weird. But because of him I realized it’s so normal.”

© Marlis Wessels



stamp

Most of the group of friends have tickets for all three shows in Amsterdam. Her concert in Munich last year and these three shows cost Anna-Eliff a total of 1000 Euros. “I go to school five days a week and work six to eight hours a week as a cashier at a supermarket. I’m usually broke when I go to concerts.”

Lara: ,,I paid 480 Euros for the next three shows.” Maria: ,,I lost 400 Euros. Girls finally out. As long as they’re out on Sunday.

The Harry Styles Concert Series is on June 4, 5 and 6 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The organizer says that only a few tickets are available. Sleeping on the street is not allowed in the area around the Johan Cruijff Arena. Police patrol and can impose fines in case of violations.