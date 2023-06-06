Harry Styles fans sleepless due to Zigo Dome failure, Red Cross helps land in Utrecht

June 05, 2023 at 05:41 pmUpdate: 1 day ago

Hundreds of passengers were stranded in Utrecht and Amsterdam last night due to train failure. Around 150 concerts were forced to spend the night from Sunday to Monday at the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome.

Visitors to the Harry Styles performances at the Johan Cruyff Arena and Ghost at AFAS Live, who were unable to go home due to major train failure, were taken care of there.

About five to six hundred people came to the Ziggo Dome after the show. Some managed to find alternative transport during the night. Around 150 people had to stay overnight. Sleeping bags were arranged for this group.

Fans also got drinks and snacks. Everyone was to leave Zigo Dome between 08:00 and 09:00 on Monday. The Peter Gabriel concert should be ready on Monday evening, a spokesperson for MOJO told NU.nl on Monday morning. The organization is very pleased that it was able to put the emergency shelter in place “so quickly”.

Eighteen-year-olds Ressa and Liske said last night, “We still have a long way to go and we have a long way to go.” The women had to wait until they were picked up and then Leeuwarden. He said that despite all the problems, the two had a great time.

Passengers were also detained in Utrecht.

A few hundred passengers were also stranded at Utrecht Central Station as no trains were running. A spokesman for the Utrecht security area said that night shelters have been arranged for these people.

After some time, many passengers were able to arrange for alternative transport. But 180 people failed to do so. They could go to a night shelter at Jarbeur near the station. There were stretchers with blankets and arrangements for food and drink were made. Red Cross were also present.

Most of the stranded passengers again left Jabers on Monday morning. They continued their journey by bus or taxi, or got engaged to relatives.