Harry Styles fans snubbed by train failure can still make it to the show in Amsterdam



Harry Styles at Johan Cruijff Arena. Image Lloyd Wakefield

It is not yet clear how many fans have been duped. A Mojo spokesman said earlier Monday morning that there weren’t as many people as usual. The so-called ‘no-show rate’ was common.

An IT fault at the Prorail traffic control center caused major problems with train traffic around Amsterdam. Hundreds of spectators were trapped after the Harry Styles concert and The Ghost in Afas live show. They were collected in the Ziggo Dome. About 150 people stayed overnight. They were able to leave the concert hall during the morning.

Mojo: ‘Enough’ parking space for Harry Styles concert



Organizer Mojo said in a message on social media that there is ample parking space at the Zigo Dome and Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday evening for concert-goers who prefer to commute by car following major disruptions to train traffic.

Harry Styles will perform again at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday (and Tuesday evening). On Monday, the Zigo Dome was occupied by Peter Gabriel. According to Mojo, now that train traffic has resumed, there is no reason to believe that the Zigo Dome will be needed again on Monday evening to accommodate stranded passengers.

Those attending the concert and arriving to pick them up are advised to wait in the area during this time. A spokesperson explained, “At an arena show, a lot of people have to go in and out of the arena, our advice is to stay in the arena so you are not delayed.”

