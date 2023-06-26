‘Harry Styles’ fashion and lifestyle brand Pledging appoints first CEO

Singer Harry Styles’ fashion and lifestyle brand Pleasing is getting a first chief executive officer, writes FashionNetwork. Sean Kearney will take up the role and will take up the role on 17 July.

Kearney brings with him 25 years of experience as a creative leader to his most recent role Chief Design & Marketing Officer and as Senior Vice President at lifestyle brand Goop.

The first Pleasing CEO will focus on brand development. According to FashionNetwork, Kearney said he will primarily focus on “developing exciting, strategic and charitable partnerships to continue expanding our universe.”

According to FashionNetwork, Styles said that Cranny’s “specialized vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as he moves into the next chapter of Pledgeing.” “We’re excited to continue to explore ideas, categories and characters with them.”

Pleading was founded by Harry Styles. He wanted to give his ‘own world’ a platform to share ideas and collaboration with the aim of ‘prioritizing people and the planet’. The brand started as a beauty brand, but now offers clothing as well.

