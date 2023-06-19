Harry Styles found stranded after concert: ‘Warm blankets given’

“When we arrived at Ziggo Dome, we immediately asked a guard about options. He reacted with surprise and said that no alternative was offered to him. It was very troubling, also because it contradicted each other so much.

All three girls wait. “Quickly water bottles were arranged for everyone and heating blankets were also distributed. The atmosphere was very calm. People were still singing Harry Styles songs in the street, but inside, everyone was especially dejected. I agree that there has been a glitch, but fortunately we are not affected by it.

“In the end we were picked up from Limburg by one of our fathers. It’s a long drive, but he didn’t want us to stay there all night.” Mila dares not say exactly how many people slept in the Zigo Dome, but she is sure they were there. “I heard from others that they had to wait there until the first train in the morning.”

Fortunately, it does not fall on Mila and her friends. “When we found out we were being picked up, the atmosphere was a little more positive than before. If you know you have to sleep and not come home, it’s really different.”

Mila solemnly concluded: “It was a great evening, which unfortunately had low results. I look back on it with mixed feelings, but I really enjoyed it. It should not be forgotten.”

