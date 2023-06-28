Harry Styles gets seven wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Things are moving fast for Harry Styles. Meanwhile, the British singer is still busy traveling with her ‘Love On Tour’ but something else is about to happen. Next month Madame Tussauds will unveil seven wax statues of the singer, all in seven other cities. How exactly they will look and what clothes they will wear is not yet known.

Anyone who scrolls through TikTok often wonders if the British singer ever rests. Since the beginning of last year, he is seen performing every night somewhere else. For example, he played three times at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last month, and he also pleased Werchter with his arrival last week. Styles will also be on tour in the coming months.

But in the meantime another news is also coming about the singer. From July 17, it will be displayed in seven different Madame Tussauds museums.

Harry Styles

Styles’ career began in 2010 x factor uk, After auditioning, he was placed in a group with Niall Horan, Lewis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne. They had great success together as One Direction. until Malik left the band in 2015. Afterwards, the remaining four continued for some time, but the band broke up in 2016. free space, After that they never returned.

It’s High Time For Solo Projects, And That’s What Harry Styles Has Been Doing Since His Debut Hit sign of the times excels with. He has already released three solo albums and sold out stadiums around the world with his ‘Love On Tour’. Reason enough to pay him the extra tribute.

wax statue

That tribute now also comes in the form of a wax figure. And this is not one but seven wax statues. They will be displayed at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam, London, Hollywood, New York, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.

How exactly will they look and whether each image will even be wearing the same glam outfit, we’ll see on July 17. This isn’t the first time Styles has been spotted at Madame Tussauds, as One Direction were also temporarily part of the collection a few years ago.