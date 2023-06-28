



Many of us will never meet Harry Styles, 29, in real life… well, what are you going to do? From July 17, you can only go to Madame Tussauds because there will be a wax statue of him. He might not talk back, but you can still admire him in real life. In Amsterdam, but also in other cities around the world, the singer finds an image.

It’s about time!

Harry Styles gets seven wax statues

Harry finds not one, but seven idols. It’s been a long time since a famous person has received such a large batch of images. The last one was Lady Gaga, but that was twelve years ago. The British pop star is also photographed in Hollywood, New York, London, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney, so she can be admired all over the world.

We’re very curious what the fashion-conscious Styles will wear, but this will likely be one of the first suits he’s worn and each ‘figure’ will definitely get a different outfit. Of course, everything is perfectly identical to the millimetre, so the statue will be able to carry everything like Harry. And if you have to wait in line to see the wax statue later… chances are. But.. you can try it at seven places. So it should be fine!

In reality

Sometimes you see him, for example during his shows. He was in Amsterdam last year and this year and visited our capital during his free time. His concerts draw crowds of devoted fans, which we’ll likely see at Madame Tussauds as well. A lot happens during their shows, for example, fans loudly chant ‘Quit America’ from the song ‘As It Was’. There is a special reason for this..