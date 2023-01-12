Harry Styles invests in fashion… Ariana Grande responds to her detractors in a new single…

12 January 2023

Elton John and David Furnish celebrate son Elijah’s 11th birthday

Yesterday, Elton John and David Furnish celebrated their son Elijah’s 11th birthday. A moment of family happiness that the couple chose to share on their social networks.

“Happy Birthday to our beautiful son Elijah. We can’t believe you’re already 11! “, the couple wrote in the caption of a photo of the birthday cake. “You fill our hearts with so much joy and laughter. We love you. Your Dad. ,

Harry Styles invests in fashion

Harry Styles decided to reach out to the wallet of one of his favorite clothing designers to help him out. In fact, the trend Turns out the pop star is now a minority shareholder in the Steven Stokey-Daley brand. a composer with a singer as it was As for her outfit in the title video, she has collaborated several times Gold,

In any case, it’s a breath of fresh air for a stylist who really needed this investment to grow her brand.

“Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of SS Deli and we look forward to starting this new chapter while focusing on the longevity of the brand and transforming the business into a modern British heritage house “, Steven Stokey-Daly said in a statement published by WWD.

A new adventure fit for the classiest of British pop stars!









20 minutes with agencies