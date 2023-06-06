Harry Styles Lets Down His Musical Pixie Dust

Not only does superstar Harry Styles love to look back in his music, but his infectious flamboyant-feminine clothing style is also full of references to the past. The dress code for her concerts is also retro: exuberant and free. Fans are going crazy. Heart glasses, back pocket with a big H and S, cowboy hat, glitter stones for eyebrows. Polka dots are also a real favorite of Styles. And: psychedelic prints, hearts, flowers – in hair and on clothes. The boas come in all colors and roam live watermelons, strawberries and bananas, referencing the fruit in their songs.

After a major world tour, British pop sensation Harry Styles, who lives in Los Angeles, is back in Amsterdam. last july his stood love on tour Already in Zigo Dome. style beautiful album harry’s house, a deep appreciation for the music of the seventies and eighties, with cleverly crafted songs (tintelhits and soft rockers) had just been released. One of the biggest names in pop music, the singer now quietly sells out the Arena three times. Monday and Tuesday are other shows.

For diehard Harry Styles fans, especially young girls, the anticipation starts early; Filtering through setlists, social and forums. And then there’s the early stadium bivouacing – food, sunscreen and phone charger in hand. Inside you have to find the best spot against the crush barriers; The catwalk runs through the room like a square.

Harry Styles at the Johan Cruijff Arena on June 4 photo of Lloyd Wakefield

The Front Audience box contains the names of the locations of Styles’ songs. Like Johnny Place (from ‘Love of My Life’), the most expensive section right in front of the stage. If the support act for fun indie rockers Wet Legs unfortunately only appeals a little – is it the hazy stadium sound? – Still working on catchy ‘signs’, text icons that can be held high. Request song, like their latest, rather heavy rock song ‘Medicine’. Or a funny question (“What would be a red flag in a relationship?”). And, more dire: “My friends had problems with the train, can you check they’re there?”

Yep, that blocked up train traffic, what a letdown. The concert begins later this Sunday evening. Halfway through the show, the shocking message follows that train transport to Amsterdam has come to a complete standstill: worried fans therefore leave the concert prematurely. This will be your first concert.

The show at the Arena is otherwise almost as festive and joyous as last year, with a handful of other songs and a different opening; Pleasant ‘daydream’. The energetic singer dressed in pastel shades (who can wear salmon leather pants!) sprinkles her musical pixie dust in a big way, intoxicating her audience in no time with warm soft pop.

Stand out

The six-piece band, dressed in yellow overalls, plays the show a little more dutifully—after all, so many do. But drummer Sarah Jones is a star. And the additional brass instruments are also a valuable addition, especially in ‘Late Night Talking’.

Showman Styles has a great voice. He ditches his guitar for his hunger for love in ‘Golden’, and ‘She’ also stands out in intensity. He dances nonchalantly with his eyes closed, blows kisses and, joining almost everyone in the arena, selectively plays three of his albums as well as an oldie (‘That’s What Makes You Beautiful’ ) which refers to the success of his former boy band One Direction.

His funky nostalgic style of styles is fun for everyone, no one can escape it. In the front section, where there is an unexpected amount of space to run back and forth between the stage and the catwalk, it becomes a battle of attrition. We had just danced hard, now everyone is crying. The worn-out ‘Fine Line’ is ‘Just Too Much’, young fans are sobbing.

blend everything

It’s clear: As a Styles fan you’re going to go through a rainbow of emotions the entire evening. dancing, screaming, filming, jumping, hugging, filming again, crying (acoustic ‘Matilda’) and then quickly running down the catwalk. And then there’s quite a to-do list: everything is gluing together, routine dancing (even a polonaise) and yes, dog barking – it’s a ‘thing’.

Styles enters the final strong. The intense ‘Sign of the Times’ is a classic, what a beautiful pop song. The rockers howl guitars on ‘Kiwi’, while lucky bombs explode in the audience during ‘As It Was’.

The flexibility and connection Styles seeks in his feel-good show comes to the fore. The fact that he always shows up at every show with rainbow flags and a special song helps fans come out of the closet. And the circles made in ‘Satellite’? probably the cutest out there.

