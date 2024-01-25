Harry Styles reportedly felt ‘troubled’ after being harassed by a woman

Harry Styles says he was “disturbed” by the actions of his alleged harasser.

singer of watermelon sugar She was reportedly harassed by a woman who was accused of causing her serious distress or harm. Mayra Carvalho, 35, appeared in a London court on Tuesday, where it was heard that she “engaged in a course of conduct – namely harassment – ​​which was tantamount to stalking causing serious anxiety or distress”.

Prosecutors said his alleged actions had a “substantial negative impact” on Harry Styles’ “normal daily activities.” Sun, He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on February 20.

Harry Styles, 29, was in North London after a holiday with his girlfriend Taylor Russell when he was approached by a woman. “Harry was very shaken up,” a source told The Sun. “They spent the beginning of the month with Taylor and James Corden in Anguilla and had a great time. This incident happened shortly after his return. Harry wants to live life normally, but he is worried. ,

Harry Styles was once the target of a stalker. In 2022, 29-year-old Diana Tarazaga-Orero broke into their home. The singer has since strengthened his security, notably by hiring a night guard.