Harry Styles spotted running on van in Amsterdam: For fun or to run away from rowdy fans and paparazzi? , celebrities

celebritiesBritish singer Harry Styles is in the Netherlands from Sunday for his ‘Love On Tour’ world tour. The pop star is at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam a total of three times. And what could be more fun than admiring the Amsterdam canals between their concerts?

So many Dutch fans could catch a glimpse of the singer. A fan was even able to greet Harry as he ran through the streets of Amsterdam. Whether he was exercising or running away from intrusive fans is not entirely clear. Various speculations are being made on social media about his ‘outing’.

According to fans on Twitter, Harry may have been followed by fans and paparazzi. They think it is strange that he would be jogging on a van. “It’s not common for Harry to wear Vans for a jog, so it makes sense,” someone replied to the tweet saying he ran from the paparazzi. When Styles went to Rome in 2020 to stretch his legs, it was clear to see that he was wearing running shoes, and not just a pair of Vans.

Read more below the tweet.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Even when he goes in for sports, Harry wears real sneakers and a One Direction T-shirt. This is evident from a picture posted by him on Instagram. She was wearing “Hoka shoes” in the picture, which is a brand that would stand for super-supportive running shoes. Other celebrities such as Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon also sport such shoes.

Harry Styles with One Direction clothing © Harry Styles



Fans then post a video on TikTok in which they try to shoo Styles away from the crowd. “I won’t go that way, it’s too busy, you’d better go to the other side,” it seems. On which Harry thanks them and then goes the other way as well. So whether he actually ran away from the fans or just went jogging on his van remains a question mark.

Read this also.

Harry Styles accidentally posted photo with One Direction T-shirt on Instagram: “Some things I have to keep to myself”

This is why Harry Styles turned down the role of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Look Harry Styles will return to Belgium in 2023

Look Fans waiting at the Sportpaleis and Harry Styles hotel