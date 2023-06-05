Harry Styles will have to ‘arrange other transport’ for concert goers

Concert organizer MOJO has called on visitors who arrived in Amsterdam by train for the Harry Styles concert on Sunday to find other transport. Traffic came to a standstill again on Sunday evening due to a train fault in the area.

MOJO wrote on social media, ‘It is not clear at the moment whether the trains will run again after the concert of Harry Styles and Ghost. Both the concerts are expected to end around 11 am. “We advise visitors who arrived by train to make immediate arrangements for other transport,” continues the concert organiser.

According to MOJO, there are enough parking lots in the area to take visitors. “Park the car and meet each other at the meeting point next to AFAS Live, so you don’t miss each other.” MOJO also refer to the live blog for latest updates.

Train traffic in the area has been struggling since the afternoon. The first trains started running again around 8 pm, but later there was a glitch again and train traffic was stopped again.

A spokesperson for ProRail previously said that they found the inconvenience troubling for passengers, particularly those going to the Harry Styles concert at the Johan Cruz Arena. Due to a glitch, it had already been decided that Styles’ concert would begin fifteen minutes later, ie at 9:15 pm.