Harry will testify at a trial in the United Kingdom today but is at risk of losing his visa to the United States over another case

Prince Harry, who will appear in a London court on Tuesday/today, at the same time a case is starting in the United States. It’s about how the Duke of Sussex answered questions about drug use on the form when he applied for a visa to visit the US.

The Heritage Foundation, an American conservative political research group, has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine whether proper rules were followed in granting the Duke a visa.

in his Netflix series and in his memoirs save Prince Harry has admitted to using cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms. Under US law, admitting or proving past drug use can be grounds for denial of a visa application.

widespread problem

Lawyers for the Heritage Foundation point to two key questions on the US visa form. The first question is: “Have you ever been a drug user or addict?” The second question is, “Have you ever broken a law regarding a controlled substance, or have you been involved in a conspiracy to break it?” The Heritage Foundation wants to know whether Harry should have been allowed to enter the country based on his answers.

“And if he didn’t disclose his drug use, then the question is whether he should have been prosecuted for it or not,” a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation told CNN. According to the lawyer, it is a matter of “public interest” and is based on “widespread apprehension that the process in general is not being followed while granting visas”.

earlier examples

Prince Harry’s visa application is the latest and most glaring example of a process that has been called into question for some time. “We see this as a very serious question – why is everything we know about his drug use being accepted. And others are not allowed in,” it still sounds.

As part of the evidence for the case, lawyers for the Heritage Foundation point to other celebrities, including celebrity chef Nigella Lawson and musician Pete Doherty, who were refused visas because of past drug use or because of their tests. There was a delay.