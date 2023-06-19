Hat-trick hero Saka follows in the footsteps of Walcott and Wright – Football International

There was no remedy on Monday for England, who thrashed North Macedonia to pieces at Old Trafford (7-0). Bukayo Saka scored three goals in one game for the first time in his career. “I can’t describe how I feel.”



Admittedly, it was not a clean hat-trick. Marcus Rashford scored through the middle and Saka spread his goal across both halves. It was the first time an Arsenal attacker had scored three goals in a game. It is a feeling that I cannot describe in words. I can’t describe how I feel, I’m so happy,” Saka told Channel 4.

Saka is the third Arsenal player to score three goals for England in a game, after Ted Drake, Ian Wright and Theo Walcott. It was a special evening for the young man in more ways than one. ‘Beautiful? The first one was good, but I’m going for the second one. A volley from outside the box into the top corner… We played fast, direct. They could not handle us.

Due to a gala performance at Old Trafford, Saka leaves in a good spirit. “It’s been a very long season, but I couldn’t have ended it in a better way. Now it’s time to relax and be a Break for taking. A great end to the season.

See Saka’s goals below

