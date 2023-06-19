Hat-trick hero Saka follows in the footsteps of Walcott and Wright – Football International

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 57 Views

There was no remedy on Monday for England, who thrashed North Macedonia to pieces at Old Trafford (7-0). Bukayo Saka scored three goals in one game for the first time in his career. “I can’t describe how I feel.”

Hat-trick hero Saka follows in Walcott and Wright's footsteps
© Pro Shots

Admittedly, it was not a clean hat-trick. Marcus Rashford scored through the middle and Saka spread his goal across both halves. It was the first time an Arsenal attacker had scored three goals in a game. It is a feeling that I cannot describe in words. I can’t describe how I feel, I’m so happy,” Saka told Channel 4.

Saka is the third Arsenal player to score three goals for England in a game, after Ted Drake, Ian Wright and Theo Walcott. It was a special evening for the young man in more ways than one. ‘Beautiful? The first one was good, but I’m going for the second one. A volley from outside the box into the top corner… We played fast, direct. They could not handle us.

It looks like you have disabled one or more social media scripts on VI.nl. Therefore, any social posts or live blogs are not loaded.

Change your settings here.

Due to a gala performance at Old Trafford, Saka leaves in a good spirit. “It’s been a very long season, but I couldn’t have ended it in a better way. Now it’s time to relax and be a Break for taking. A great end to the season.

See Saka’s goals below

It looks like you have disabled one or more social media scripts on VI.nl. Therefore, any social posts or live blogs are not loaded.

Change your settings here.

It looks like you have disabled one or more social media scripts on VI.nl. Therefore, any social posts or live blogs are not loaded.

Change your settings here.

It looks like you have disabled one or more social media scripts on VI.nl. Therefore, any social posts or live blogs are not loaded.

Change your settings here.

Watch all our videos here


Source link

About Admin

Check Also

England shine through qualifying specialist Kane and hat-trick hero Saka – Voetbal International

England ended the international match period on Monday evening with a seven-clapper. North Macedonia had …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved