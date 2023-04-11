Have you ever imagined Thor with an ordinary hammer? Internet jokes and turns Avenger into Marvel’s most powerful joiner

Since Iron Man introduced the world to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has showcased a plethora of superheroes with the most varied abilities, such as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Captain America. Marvel (Brie Larson) – two who battle for the most powerful post. The first is capable of altering reality and resurrecting the dead; the second has superhuman strength, speed, and flight, and can emit photon blasts from her fists.



Photo: Marvel Studios / I Love Cinema

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is also the owner of unlimited strength. Captain America (Chris Evans) has enhanced senses and a physical form that makes him more durable than any other human being, with his body healing ridiculously fast. Thanos (Josh Brolin) is immortal and invulnerable, can absorb and project rays of cosmic energy, dominates telekinesis and telepathy, survives without eating, sleeping or breathing.

For his part, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is ridiculously powerful, and only his father and older sister (both dead) would surpass his strength. Despite not being immortal, he is nearly invulnerable, considering he withstood the full force of a star and survived.

The God of Thunder is even more unbeatable when he has his hammer, Mjölnir, in his hands. But how would it be if, instead of the famous weapon, he carried a common hammer, the kind we find in any toolbox and use to nail pictures to pictures? The internet doesn’t waste time and has already answered this question, transforming the Avenger into an excellent carpenter. Check below: