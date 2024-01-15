Have you noticed Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt doubles?

titanic Possibly one of the most iconic films of the 90s, if not modern cinema. Between its sets and its special effects, this work of James Cameron is considered a true technical achievement. But did you notice Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCapro’s stunt doubles during this great scene?

titanic Although it may be a major project, the film does not escape some errors and inconsistencies that we can see here and there. And even though the special effects were particularly successful for the time, the feature film has some minor technical hiccups.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, are you in this scene titanic ,

In this scene, as Jack and Rose try to escape gunman Cal Hockley, characters played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio run through a water-filled corridor to save a child. But just as his father looks for him, the door opens and the corridor is submerged by a giant wave. Jack and Rose then run for their lives, but there is something wrong with their faces.

This star is not an actor titanic The one you are watching but his is a stunt double on which Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s faces have been digitally added. But since the technical means at that time were limited, their heads appeared poorly projected on the bodies of their doubles.

A small technical error that’s even more apparent in the Blu-ray version of the film where Kate Winslet’s face looks more like an Instagram filter than anything else… which is quite ironic when we know that the Oscar-nominated actress almost Died during the filming of the next scene!