Have You Seen All? Remember the Oscar Winners and Nominees who complete 10 YEARS in 2023!

Wassup, have you seen all the Oscar 2023 nominated movies? Alright, there’s still time to run back and check out the ones that are missing in theaters or on streaming platforms. This “treasure hunt” is always fun and enjoyable for movie lovers. And for those who have already seen it all, an exercise that is always very interesting is to go back and review some winning or nominated productions from past Oscar editions – and see if they are still as before, or if time has left them dated. This is where we come in to help you, our dear reader, to remember what were the great Oscar films of the past, since going back in time and nostalgia are up to us.

Here we will go back just a little bit in the past, to the Oscar edition of 10 years ago. Come with us to remember which were the prestigious films, which were in the spotlight a decade ago, and most of the winners of the night, as well as curiosities. Check it out below.

It was at the 2010 Oscars that the Academy implemented the number of up to 10 nominated films in the main category to increase public demand for the hot films. And in 2013, we reached the fourth year in which up to a dozen productions could be nominated. In this specific edition there were only nine. The big winner of the night was Argo, a film produced, directed and starring Ben Affleck, who established him as a great director. A curious detail is that although Argo took the statuette for best film, Affleck was not nominated for best director – the awards almost always go together. Argo tells the incredible real story of the US government’s strategy to remove hostages from Tehran in the late 1970s, for which it needed to create a false cinematographic production together with Hollywood: a science fiction in the mold of Star Wars.

Other films nominated that year were Lincoln (by Steven Spielberg), Life of Pi (by Ang Lee), Django Unchained (by Quentin Tarantino), Zero Dark Thirty (by Kathryn Bigelow), Silver Linings Playbook (by David O. Russell), Les Miserables (by Tom Hooper), Love (by Michael Haneke) and Indomitable Dreamer (by Benh Zeitlin).

Take the time to watch:

That was the year of consecration of the then girl Jennifer Lawrence in Hollywood. The actress had already received her first Oscar nomination two years earlier for Winter of the Soul (one of her most impressive performances), but who would emerge victorious on the occasion would be the colossus Natalie Portman in Black Swan. In the same year that she would star in the blockbuster Hunger Games (her first), which would transform her into an international star, J-Law would still gain the prestige of winning the golden statuette in the skin of a character with compulsive disorders in O Lado Bom da Vida, her only Oscar win so far.

A curiosity is that in this edition we had two records broken in the nominations: the oldest actress nominated as the protagonist for the late French Emmanuelle Riva (deceased in 2017), then aged 85, nominated for the film Amor; and the youngest actress in the same category, for Quvenzhané Wallis, then 9 years old, for Indomitable Dreamer. The other nominees were Naomi Watts, in her second and final nomination for The Impossible, and Jessica Chastain, also in a second nomination, for Zero Dark Thirty.

This was one of the most interesting contests for best actor in recent years. That’s because it was held between big stars who remain extremely popular in Hollywood. All names still carry great weight in cinema, even after ten years. Other than that, we again had a memorable record for all fact-aficionados regarding the highest award in the seventh art. The “monster” Daniel Day-Lewis became the first actor in history to win three Oscars as a protagonist. Think about it, no other actor in history has such an honor. Jack Nicholson also has three statuettes, but one of them is as a supporting actor. When it comes to actresses, Frances McDormand recently managed to match Day-Lewis with three Oscars as a leading actress, and the legendary Katharine Hepburn still holds the record with four Oscars as a leading actress. Day-Lewis would still be nominated again for Phantom Thread (2018).

The other nominees of the year were Denzel Washington for The Flight (the actor has two Oscars and was nominated three more times); Joaquin Phoenix for The Master (Phoenix was nominated once again and won for Joker); Bradley Cooper for Silver Linings Playbook (Cooper has been nominated three more times and still doesn’t have an Oscar); and Hugh Jackman for Les Miserables (the actor’s first and only nomination).

Rumor has it that the Academy is on the verge of asking Anne Hathaway back for the Oscar due to the consecutive and seemingly endless string of bad movies the actress has been making. Bad jokes aside, here’s hoping the star gets out of this bad phase and that her Oscar curse ends, as well as that of several other winners, and that she can make good movies again. The actress lost weight and learned to sing to live the suffering Fantine of Les Miserables. And it worked as she received her first and only Academy Award – and also her last nomination to date.

Other actresses nominated for supporting roles were: Amy Adams for The Master (Adams is one of the best actresses not yet to receive the honor of an Academy win – out of a total of six nominations); Helen Hunt for As Sessions (Hunt already has her Oscar statuette for leading role for As Good as It Gets), Sally Field for Lincoln (veteran Field is another who already has two Oscars for best actress, both in the 1980s); and Jacki Weaver for Silver Linings Playbook (the Australian actress has two Academy Award nominations, this being her last).

If Austrian Christoph Waltz wants to close the trio and go down in Oscar history as the winner of three statuettes as a supporting actor, all he needs to do is work with director Quentin Tarantino again. The filmmaker is basically a rabbit’s foot for the actor, as his two films with Tarantino earned Waltz back-to-back Academy Award nominations. First by Inglourious Basterds and then by Django Unchained.

Other supporting actor nominees were Alan Arkin for Argo (the veteran already has his statuette for Little Miss Sunshine); the late Philip Seymour Hoffman for The Master (in his last nomination before his death in early 2014), the veteran Robert De Niro for The Bright Side of Life (his last nomination, the star already has two statuettes); and Tommy Lee Jones for Lincoln (the veteran also has his statuette on the shelf).

True, only the best picture category has increased to as many as ten nominees. All others remained with up to five nominees. So, year in and year out, five directors watch ships without being nominated while their films compete for the highest award in cinema. That’s the game. But what to do when the film has a great chance of winning and in fact wins, but its director has not even been nominated? It’s rare, but we’ve had cases like this. And even worse cases of when we still had five to five and even so some director of a nominated film was left out, giving way to another that did not have his film nominated.

This is what happened to the snubbed Ben Affleck in one of the most notorious cases of recent years. Argo was the big Oscar surprise of 10 years ago, but Affleck’s name could not be found anywhere among the nominees. Another snub was Kathryn Bigelow, the only woman to have a film nominated that year, who could have been among the directing nominees, even more so being a recent winner of the award (the first woman in history to accomplish such a feat). The winner, however, was Taiwanese Ang Lee for Life of Pi. Other nominees were Oscar winners Steven Spielberg for Lincoln, David O. Russell for Silver Linings Playbook, and cult surprises Michael Haneke for Love, and newcomer Benh Zeitlin for Indomitable Dreamer.

Perhaps one of Disney/Pixar’s most overlooked features in recent years, Brave was the big winner 10 years ago in the animation category. Did you remember? Or rather, do you remember the movie? The year marked a battle for Disney against itself. That is, a Pixar film against a Disney without Pixar. Wreck-It Ralph faced Brave at the Oscars and got the worst of it. However, if you ask the fans, everyone will remember more fondly the creative tale of the game character who didn’t want to be the villain than the tale of the princess who didn’t want to be a princess. Other than that, we had the dominance of stop-motion films, with Frankenweenie (by Tim Burton), also from Disney; ParaNorman of Laika Studios; and Pirate Pirates! from Aardman Studios.

In terms of famous films nominated, perhaps one of the most hyped was the 007 blockbuster Skyfall, which was nominated for five Oscars, including cinematography, and won sound editing and best original song for Adele.

The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey, the first film in the new trilogy derived from Lord of the Rings, received three nominations, including makeup and art direction, but it would not repeat the success of the “rich cousin”.

In the visual effects category, the overwhelming success of the year The Avengers, by Marvel, Prometheus (by Ridley Scott) and even Snow White and the Huntsman competed for the prize, but the winner was Life of Pi. Snow White with Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron, by the way, was even nominated for best costume design. In the field of blockbusters, the most felt absence was the closing of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises – totally snubbed.

In the year of the two Snow Whites, there was even a nomination for the “poorer” version, the comedy with Julia Roberts and Lily Collins, Espelho Espelho Meu, nominated for best costumes. The biography of the master of suspense Hitchcock, with Anthony Hopkins, was nominated for best makeup. Moonrise Kingdom, by Wes Anderson, received a nomination for best original screenplay, and the dramatic epic based on the classic work Anna Karenina, with Keira Knightley, received nominations for best cinematography, art direction and soundtrack, and was victorious in the costume category.