Have You Seen the New Adidas Yeezy Slide “MX Moon” Yet?



By Man Style Editorial

We’ve Got the First Look at the New Adidas Yeezy Slide “MX Moon.” YEEZY launches the model’s first non-monochrome release.





There are many more releases coming from Kanye West and adidas, including new colorways for various YEEZY models. For example, a new “MX Moon” outfit is coming for YEEZY SLIDE.

Traditionally, the adidas Yeezy slide features a monochromatic look that revolves around the instantly recognizable shape of the silhouette. However, rumors have been circulating since 2021 that Y’e and adidas will bring a mixed “MX” colorway to the flip flop. A leaked preview in “MX Moon” suggests it’s finally time for Yeezy Slide to take on multiple colors. The EVA foam injected construction features a light gray base with black and cream tones.

As of the writing of this article, no information has been released regarding the adidas Yeezy Slide “MX Moon” announced by the German sports brand. However, it is expected that the YEEZY slippers will be available through adidas Confirmed in the coming months.