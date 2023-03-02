Hawlucha in Pokémon Go: how to get it and its variocolor version

Hawlucha finally makes its debut in Pokémon Go and we will tell you how to capture it and if it has its variocolor variant.

Hawlucha is a Pokemon Quite a peculiar fighting/flying type that, until now, had not made its debut within the Pokémon Go universe.

Taking advantage of the arrival of Raising Heroes, Niantic has taken the opportunity to include the fighting Pokémon. However, all that glitters is not gold because there is a rather restrictive feature.

How to get Hawlucha in Pokémon Go

Hawlucha will be available in Pokémon Go as of March 1, 2023but it will be a regional exclusive that can only be found in Mexico.

That is, we will have to live in Mexico, travel to the country or be lucky enough to know someone who has captured Hawlucha there and is willing to trade it.

Obviously, this will cause only a few to have the Pokémon. The good news though is that sometimes regional exclusives have limited global releases through Pokémon Go Fest.

Until then, this is all we know about the peculiar Pokémon.

Can we get Hawlucha variocolor in Pokémon Go?

At the time of writing this news, we regret to inform you that Hawlucha It does not have its active variocolor version. If it is already difficult to get a Hawlucha in Pokémon Go, getting its variocolor version would be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Also, it must be remembered that Niantic rarely launches a Pokémon with its variocolor variant. Normally, these versions are usually released in a special eventl Match the theme of the Pokémon to maximize the experience of catching it.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait for the next few months to see if Hawlucha stops being an exclusive Pokémon for Mexico or if it opens up to the rest of the players around the world with its variocolor version. We will update the news once we have new information.