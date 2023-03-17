Hawlucha will be a regional Pokémon exclusive to Mexico; This is how the Rising Heroes season begins

February 28, 2023, 13:31 – Updated February 28, 2023, 13:48

Mexico is present in Pokémon Go! Hawlucha will be a Pokémon exclusive to Mexico as a regional creature, so it can only be found in the wild in Aztec lands. And best of all, we can find the fighting Pokémon starting on Wednesday, March 1.

This information has been revealed through a press event in which Niantic has shown the first details of the new season, Rising Heroes. The Hawlucha announcement has been quite special to the point where there will be several special surprises for the Mexican players such as posters with Augmented Reality inspired by the arrival of Hawlucha in the streets of CDMX, Guadalajara and Monterreyas well as the distribution of masks of said Pokémon for face-to-face events.

Scan the QR code to celebrate the arrival of Hawlucha

“In addition, this new season has a very special surprise for Mexican Trainers, since they will have the opportunity to capture Hawlucha, which will appear in the wild only in Mexico. The design of this Pokémon is inspired by Mexican wrestling and in homage This sport has a characteristic movement called “Flying Plank”.

To commemorate this milestone, Pokémon GO will be holding a special temporary research locally that will take place soon. To participate, Trainers must visit a PokéStop in Mexico and choose their fighting style wisely, be it middleweight, lightweight, or heavyweight; since depending on this choice they will have the opportunity to meet Scrafty, Machamp or Hariyama and capture one of them, among other rewards”

Besides, Niantic points out that we will have a temporary and exclusive special investigation of the regionwhere we can find our type of fight… quite consistent with the type of Pokémon that Hawlucha is.

Rising Heroes in Pokemon Go

Rising Heroes It is the new season of Pokémon Go in which “Elite Raids” will return, which are a type of challenging Raid battle in which Trainers face each other in person. Thus, Trainers will be able to challenge the raid bosses Regieleki and Regidrago for a chance to catch these legendary Pokémon this season.





“The Rising Heroes season is very special since it comes with many surprises and news, especially for Mexico, with the debut of Hawlucha. In addition, personally we are very excited and proud of the exclusive appearance of this new Pokémon in our country, since Mexico is the cradle of wrestling and we hope that the Trainer community will welcome it with open arms like we do. In that sense, we invite the Trainers of Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara to find the Hawlucha posters and scan them.” said Alan Mandujano, Head of Latin America at Niantic

The Regidrago raid will be on March 11, while the Reigieleki raid will be on April 9.

Who is Hawlucha

Hawlucha is a Fighting/Flying-type Pokémon from the Kalos region. It is a kind of eagle with colors and personality inspired by Mexican fighters. Ash Ketchum caught a Hawlucha in the season X&Y and he was runner-up to Kalos with him on his team.

This is what the Pokédex says about Hawlucha:

“He finishes off his opponents gracefully by leaping agilely with the help of his wings. It’s a technique he perfects in his native forest”

Ash has a Hawlucha and was runner-up to Kalos

Rising Heroesthe new season of Pokémon Gobegins on March 1.