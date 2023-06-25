HBO continues its incredible plan: Will these series be ported to another streamer?

Admin 19 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

A follow-up regarding HBO’s plans to put the series on other streamers.

We previously reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has plans to offer the HBO series on other platforms. After the merger last year, necessary steps were taken to save costs.

Turns out to be a competing Netflix candidate. Vulture is now reporting which series may also be seen on the rival streamer in the future.

commercial considerations

To be clear: The series (HBO) won’t be disappearing from Max, but it can be viewed on two platforms. According to Deadline, the ‘old guard’ would be against it, but ultimately commercial considerations prevailed.

virgins

List includes classics band of Brothersthe critically acclaimed World War II miniseries, and six feet Under, This award-winning drama series follows the fortunes of a family of undertakers.

then the series ballers, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He plays a professional athlete who owns and trains a football club. Finally, there are miniseries Calmnessand comedy series vulnerable,

Nothing official yet, but we’ll definitely keep you informed.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

These TikTok Events Are Coming To Rock Verture

Ray He had a bright future ahead of him. Ray had already written songs for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved