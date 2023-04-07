HBO Max Releases in April: See Movie and Series Premieres | streaming platforms

The April programming on HBO Max is now available to the public. Warner’s platform promises to bring premieres of new series and films recently released in cinemas. In the series category, the new original production Love and Death brings actress Elizabeth Olsen (the Scarlet Witch of the Marvel universe) in a plot of crime and drama. Still in the same genre, fans of the Barry series will be able to follow the fourth and final season from April 16th.
Other novelties in the catalog come directly from the cinema. The biographical drama I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story and the children’s animation The Mummies and the Lost Ring are among the standout features. For those who are connected to football, HBO Max will broadcast the Paulistão 2023 finals and the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. To follow the complete catalog of new titles, check below.
Series
- Love and Death (Season 1) – premieres April 27
- Barry (Season 4) – premieres April 16
- bring back alice
- Fired on Mars
- Gotham Knights
- The legacy
- Pollos Sin Cabeza
new episodes
- All American
- All American: New Beginnings
- Woman’s Strength
- mariachi
- Nehir: Fang of Love
- Perry Mason
- Rain Dogs
- Succession
- superman & louis
- Young Sheldon
Films
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story
- The Mummies and the Lost Ring
- The 355 Agents
- The Legend of the Green Knight
- bumblebee
- Fatima: The Story of a Miracle
- Mission Impossible
- Mission Impossible 2
- Mission Impossible 3
- Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol
- Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation
- Mission Impossible: Fallout Effect
- Panic
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- little mother
- The call
- The Call 2
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro
- Supernatural: Chapter 2
documentaries
- Moonage Daydream
- Death in Silicon Valley
- 100 foot wave
Animations and Adult Swim
- Bakugan
- Juca | New Episodes
- Legion of Super-Heroes (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Greg’s World (Season 4)
- The Real World of Any Malu: Day One
- Scooby Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster
- Scooby Doo! in Where’s My Mummy
- Sesame Street (Season 3)
sports
- Paulistão 2023 | Finals
- UEFA Champions League | Quarterfinals
