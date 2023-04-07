HBO Max Releases in April: See Movie and Series Premieres | streaming platforms

The April programming on HBO Max is now available to the public. Warner’s platform promises to bring premieres of new series and films recently released in cinemas. In the series category, the new original production Love and Death brings actress Elizabeth Olsen (the Scarlet Witch of the Marvel universe) in a plot of crime and drama. Still in the same genre, fans of the Barry series will be able to follow the fourth and final season from April 16th.

Other novelties in the catalog come directly from the cinema. The biographical drama I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story and the children’s animation The Mummies and the Lost Ring are among the standout features. For those who are connected to football, HBO Max will broadcast the Paulistão 2023 finals and the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. To follow the complete catalog of new titles, check below.

Series

Love and Death (Season 1) – premieres April 27

Barry (Season 4) – premieres April 16

bring back alice

Fired on Mars

Gotham Knights

The legacy

Pollos Sin Cabeza

new episodes

All American

All American: New Beginnings

Woman’s Strength

mariachi

Nehir: Fang of Love

Perry Mason

Rain Dogs

Succession

superman & louis

Young Sheldon

Films

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story

The Mummies and the Lost Ring

The 355 Agents

The Legend of the Green Knight

bumblebee

Fatima: The Story of a Miracle

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible 2

Mission Impossible 3

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

Mission Impossible: Fallout Effect

Panic

Scream 2

Scream 3

little mother

The call

The Call 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro

Supernatural: Chapter 2

documentaries

Moonage Daydream

Death in Silicon Valley

100 foot wave

Animations and Adult Swim

Bakugan

Juca | New Episodes

Legion of Super-Heroes (Seasons 1 and 2)

Greg’s World (Season 4)

The Real World of Any Malu: Day One

Scooby Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby Doo! in Where’s My Mummy

Sesame Street (Season 3)

sports

Paulistão 2023 | Finals

UEFA Champions League | Quarterfinals

