HBO Max releases in the week (04/20/2023)

In the penultimate week of April, HBO Max decided to invest in the release of some movie classics to increase its catalogue. Among the news is Zodiaca film released in 2007 and considered by many people to be one of the best for anyone who likes to solve mysteries.







Photo: Paramount Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Project Zeus / Canaltech

The plot tells the story of a famous murderer who, during the 1960s and 1970s, terrorized the city of San Francisco, claiming victims and sending coded letters to newspapers. Directed by David Fincher and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Edwards, the film uses mystery and suspense to conquer the public.

In addition to it, another terror that can please fans of the genre is Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which tells the story of Doctor Victor, whose creation is a monster made from different parts of the human body. It turns out that when the creature is ready, he rejects it and this causes the monster to escape and seek revenge.

Other titles that can please the HBO Max subscriber are Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, from 1966; It is The social networkfrom 2010, which tells how Facebook came about and features Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson.

Nor can we forget the weekly episode of Successiona series that has been successful since its debut and is one of the main reasons for the good audience of HBO Max on Sundays.

Remembering that these are just some of the highlights of the list of HBO Max releases for the week. See the full link below.

All HBO Max Releases for the Week

04/12

04/14

04/15

04/16

04/17

04/18

04/19

