HBO MAX RELEASES OFFICIAL POSTER FOR THE NEW ORIGINAL MAX MINISSER ‘LOVE AND DEATH’ PREMIERING ON APRIL 27

Click here to watch the teaser

Miami, FL. March 10, 2023 – LOVE AND DEATH, the seven-episode Max Original miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, debuts with three episodes on April 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25. This riveting drama is an official selection for the 2023 SXSW Film and TV Festival.

The miniseries, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery, Betty and Allan Gore, two very religious couples enjoying life in a small Texas town, until a extramarital affair drives someone to murder.

The cast of LOVE AND DEATH includes Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

LOVE AND DEATH is co-produced by Lionsgate. Executive producers are David E. Kelley (who writes the series) via David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Lesli Linka Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes), Scott Brown and Megan Creydt via Texas Monthly, as well as Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno. The miniseries is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie”, Part I & II).

Most visited posts on this blog Influencer Stephanie Silveira posts sensual photos of her day to day on Privacy

The model gained notoriety at the age of 26 and today has more than 80 posts on the platform São Paulo, June 2022 – The influencer and model Stephanie Silveira bets on Privacy , the largest platform for selling content in Brazil, to publish sensual photos of her routine. With more than 80 posts on the platform, the model invites Internet users: “Be part of my daily stories, sign my Privacy”. At the age of 26, Stephanie gained notoriety as an influencer after moving to Rio de Janeiro. Before reaching the current 1.4 million followers on Instagram, she was a forró dancer, migrated to pagofunk, was the muse of the Bahia soccer team and won, in 2019, the Miss Bumbum Portugal contest. To subscribe to Privacy, the monthly fee is R＄ 100.00. The payment method is a platform differential, which accepts credit and debit cards, boleto and PIX. Privacy is the first 100% Brazilian platform for selling content. About the Privacy Fund

‘Intergalactic Camp’, the first film by Ronaldo Souza, from Gato Galactico, announces early sessions and opens pre-sale

PRODUCED BY CLUBE FILMES, THE FEATURE IS CO-FINANCED BY SOFA DIGITAL AND LEDAFILMS “Acampamento Intergaláctico”, the first feature film by youtuber Ronaldo Souza, better known as Gato Galactico, will have early screenings in cinemas in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. With premiere scheduled for September 22nd, the production has just opened pre-sales for sessions on September 17th and 18th, which take place on the Kinoplex network. See schedules and buy tickets here. Financed by Sofa Digital in partnership with Argentina’s Ledafilms, production is by Clube Filmes and distribution will be handled by Synapse, Sofa Digital’s label. Synopsis: Ronaldo and his sister travel to Camp Intergalactic to participate in a competition that reveals great inventors. Arriving there, they suspect that an evil alien is sabotaging their plans. Now they will live adventures full of science, fun and music to save the world. The cast brings together talents from different generations.

You can prepare the popcorn!

‘Altered Women’, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Creed: Born to Fight’ and ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ are among the highlights of the next few days. TV Globo in the coming days. The selection of titles for the weekend and for ‘Tela Quente’ this Monday, the 22nd, is irresistible, with varied, fun and electrifying productions. This Saturday, the 20th, ‘Supercine’ brings a super fun film, starring Deborah Secco, Alessandra Negrini, Monica Iozzi and Maria Casadevall. By Luis Pinheiro, ‘Mulheres Alteradas’ shows the daily lives of four women, each facing very particular problems: Keka (Deborah Secco) faces a crisis in her marriage to Dudu (Sergio Guizé); Marinati (Alessandra Negrini) is a workaholic who suddenly falls in love with Christian (Daniel Boaventura); Leandra (Maria Casadevall) feels very uncomfortable.