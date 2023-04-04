HBO Max’s ‘Do Cinema Para Sua Casa’ franchise has eight must-see premieres this month

Scene from The Agents 355. HBO MAX Release

FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOME is the franchise HBO Max which releases the greatest films from Warner Bros. and other major studios after its theatrical release. Every month DO CINEMA PARA SUA CASA surprises the public with great releases; in March we had titles like A BIG PARTY, THE BLACK BELT – THE TRUE STORY OF FERNANDO TERERÊ andDAMN INVITATION entering the platform. In the month of April, new premieres are coming:

AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 7:

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY – THE WHITNEY HOUSTON STORY – Directed by Kasi Lemmons

Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rose from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation. Starring Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie and Nafessa Williams.

AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 14:

THE MUMMIES AND THE LOST RING – Directed by Juan Jesús García Galocha

Three ancient mummies arrive in modern-day London and embark on a journey in search of an ancient ring belonging to the royal family, stolen by ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby. This animated comedy features the voices of Joe Thomas, Eleanor Tomlinson and Celia Imrie.

THE LOVE OF TURNS – Directed by Marcos Bernstein

André is a young doctor who has just returned from caring for the sick in Africa and discovers that he has been exchanging love letters not with his longtime girlfriend, but with her sister. This romantic comedy stars Cleo, Igor Angelkorte, Juliana Didone and Klebber Toledo.

AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 21:

LITTLE MOM – Directed by Céline Sciamma

Eight-year-old Nelly has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean up her mother’s childhood home. One day, her mother abruptly leaves and Nelly meets a girl her age while building a house in the woods. This fantasy drama stars Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Stéphane Varupenne and Nina Meurisse.

THE AGENTS 355 – Directed by Simon Kinberg

CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown joins forces with a rival German agent, a top computer specialist and a Colombian psychologist when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a fast-paced mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who is following their every move. Starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o.

AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 28:

FATIMA: THE STORY OF A MIRACLE – Directed by Marco Pontecorvo

A test of faith unfolds at the height of World War I, as secrets are revealed to three brave Portuguese children through a series of apparitions, while their dubious family and aggressive government officials try to silence them. This drama stars Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Višnjić, Stephanie Gil and Alejandra Howard.

