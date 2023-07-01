HBO releases second ‘And Just Like That’ trailer





Our Favorite HBO Series and just like that, is about to go live with the second season. continuation of sex and the City The spin-off will appear on the streaming service from June 22 with two episodes. HBO releases a second trailer at the last minute and there’s a lot to see.

We can’t wait. And the question on all of our minds is: How are Miranda and Che doing in LA?

second season of and just like that

Yes, who else will we see in the second season? Of course Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. In other words, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. Yet the season has a big surprise, as Aidan Shaw makes his return to New York. As per the deadline, the following will happen: “Aiden Shaw (played by John Corbett) will reunite with ex-boyfriend Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on HBO Max’s And Just Like That and is believed to appear in a pivotal, multi-episode second season of Sex and the Ready to arch. City follow-up.”

We also briefly see Sam Smith in the series, as he himself announced earlier this year. And the best news: Kim Cattrall is joining the cast. This means that Samantha Jones will still be making an appearance in the second season. We can’t believe our luck.

up to something unholy on set pic.twitter.com/pPoOcEzlwy – And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) 22 February 2023

HBO released a new trailer

HBO has already offered (another) tip for the curtain raiser with a new trailer. We watch as Carrie begins a year of cooking without great love (yes, really!). We also get a look at Lisa’s bedroom, which shakes things up. And we see how Miranda and Che’s adventures unfold on the West Coast. And will Charlotte revive her career? We’re going to see all of this in season two.

second season of and just like that Can be seen on HBO Max from 22 June. The season consists of 11 episodes, two of which will be online in the first week and then one episode each week.