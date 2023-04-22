HBO’s new series, The Idol, with The Weekend is making waves

HBO is just about to release a highly anticipated series from the creator of Euphoria! We are talking about The Idol, which features production by Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, who will also be acting in the series.

Along with Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), we also have actress Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie, Suzana Son, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Daniel Levy, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, Sophie Mudd, Nico Hiraga and Moses Sumney.

What is The Idol about?

In the series we follow the story of Tedros, author of the hit Blinding Lights, who also owns a nightclub and serves as a self-help guru, but who hides a sordid past.

In addition, we follow Jocelyn, who is a pop star who has her tour completely destabilized after suffering a nervous breakdown. She tries to regain her prestige, and ends up running into an old flame.

By finding Tedros and rekindling their romance, will she be propelled towards her glory, or will she have to face dark moments hidden within her. What do you bet on?

When does The Idol premiere?

The highly anticipated series hits HBO on June 4, and subscribers can catch a new episode every Sunday at 10 pm, or anytime in the HBO Max catalogue.

It was announced in 2021, and according to the Rolling Stone website, it would have experienced difficulties, such as financial problems and some layoffs in the team and cast.

Despite this, the production of the series has denied the difficulties, and recently released a trailer for the first season. You can watch it in full below:

