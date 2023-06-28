HBO’s ‘The Idol’ ends early with The Weeknd: Is it still better?

Production on the series has been affected by several disasters since November 2021. For example, original director Amy Seimetz decided to leave production early on, forcing other creators to completely overhaul the series.

Controversy

The intense sexual relationship between the two protagonists, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, led to mixed reactions online. Although the series was set up as a limited series, following all the changes, HBO now states that “a decision has not yet been made on a second season of The Idol”.

Created by Sam Levinson, Known For ExcitementExpectations were particularly high for the series, featuring musicians Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. But the glamorous life of pop star Jocelyn, played by Depp, has so far failed to impress critics.

release

first four episodes of Sculpture Can now be found on HBO Max. The fifth and final episode will air on Sunday 2 July.