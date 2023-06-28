HBO’s ‘The Idol’ ends early with The Weeknd: Is it still better?

Admin 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

hbo’s controversial drama series Sculpture ends earlier than expected. Originally, the HBO series would have six episodes, but it now appears it will only have five. So the last episode will come on Sunday 2nd July.

Production on the series has been affected by several disasters since November 2021. For example, original director Amy Seimetz decided to leave production early on, forcing other creators to completely overhaul the series.

Controversy

The intense sexual relationship between the two protagonists, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, led to mixed reactions online. Although the series was set up as a limited series, following all the changes, HBO now states that “a decision has not yet been made on a second season of The Idol”.

Created by Sam Levinson, Known For ExcitementExpectations were particularly high for the series, featuring musicians Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. But the glamorous life of pop star Jocelyn, played by Depp, has so far failed to impress critics.

release

first four episodes of Sculpture Can now be found on HBO Max. The fifth and final episode will air on Sunday 2 July.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Look Michelle Gerzig pops captain’s question at wedding party with Thibaut Courtois Red Devils, first photos of wedding ceremony released Play

It was a party – including the Red Devils agreeing on the issue of captaincy. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved