HBO’s The Last of Us Series Will Only Build On Existing Games And Go No Further Than That

The Hollywood Reporter website released a huge article about The Last of Us from HBO, revealing several curiosities about the backstage and the production.

Many subjects have already been discussed previously, and from this matter we also had the information that Maisie Williams and Kaitlyn Dever were considered for the role of Ellie. But there is yet another novelty: the series will be based on what already exists in games and will not go beyond that.

See what was said about it in the article:

As for the end of this series, expect the premiere season to cover the entire The Last of Us game. Neil Druckmann (Naughty Dog) and Craig Mazin (showrunner) hint — but don’t say outright — that their second season will cover the narrative of Naughty Dog’s bold sequel to Part II (“I don’t like filler,” says Mazin). Part II cannot be described without spoilers, but it caused such a stir that Druckmann received death threats.

Likewise, Druckmann can’t reveal if an alleged Part III game from Naughty Dog is coming, but says, “I think there’s more story to tell.” Either way, Druckmann isn’t worried about falling into the same trap faced by Game of Thrones, when the HBO drama notoriously outpaced author George R.R. Martin’s source material. “We don’t have plans to tell any stories other than adapting the games,” he says. “We’re not going to run into the same problem as Game of Thrones, as Part II doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.”

Indeed, neither Mazin nor Druckmann wants a show that is season after season of weary survivors trudging endlessly through decaying buildings, wary of mushroom-shaped zombies – that would be an undead fate in and of itself.

“I have no interest in a turntable show that goes on forever,” says Mazin (he doesn’t say “like The Walking Dead” here, but you get the idea). “When it becomes a perpetual motion machine, it just gets kind of… stupid. Endings mean everything to me.”

the series of The Last of Us arrives January 15, 2023 on HBO and HBO Max.