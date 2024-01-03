He banned the candidacy of Boris Nadezhdin, a pacifist seeking to compete against Putin

(CNN) — Election authorities have banned anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin from running in Russia’s presidential election next month, a move that further whitewashes Vladimir Putin’s opponents from the country’s political landscape.

The decision was made during Thursday’s ruling by Russia’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which handles the registration and verification of potential candidates.

According to the CEC, Nadezhdin managed to gather only 95,587 valid signatures, 5,000 short of the required 100,000.

Nadezhdin has denied the CEC’s claims about the signatures and said he will appeal to the Supreme Court against the refusal to register them. He also said that he would challenge the committee’s rules.

After the verdict Nadezhdin said, “No one has any doubt that millions of people really signed for me. There is no doubt about that.” “We will appeal against the rules and procedure itself.”

But the move signals that Nadezhdin is among a group of anti-war activists increasingly isolated from the Russian political scene as Moscow prepares for presidential elections that international observers consider a mere formality.

Nadezhdin, a former State Duma deputy who intended to run as an independent candidate for the Civic Initiative Party, takes a strong anti-war stance and openly challenges Putin’s policies, calling himself the only Establishes himself as a presidential contender who is willing to openly oppose the invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of people had been lining up in Russia and other cities across Europe since early January to hand in their signatures in support of Nadezhdin, and volunteers collected signatures from expatriates in cities ranging from London and Paris to the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

But his campaign ran into difficulties when the CEC working group claimed to have identified more than 15% of invalid signatures in the paperwork required for the presidency, more than the 5% allowed for registration.

Then, he also failed in his attempt to shift the meeting regarding his election participation to Saturday. Nadezhdin argued that he needed more time to fully investigate the concerns and prepare his counterclaims.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reacting to the commission’s unanimous decision, said: “There are certain criteria that a candidate must meet. What we heard from the Central Election Commission today is that there were a large number of errors in the signatures. ” Therefore, an important criterion has not been met.”

security fear

The decision raises further concerns about marginalizing and targeting political opponents in Russia, a feature of Putin’s four terms as president that has intensified since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Has occurred.

Nadezhdin told CNN last month that his family fears for his safety, citing the marginalization of those who oppose Putin. He said he had decided to contest the election after “a very big discussion” with him.

After considering the issue, “We decided for the sake of our family, our children and our grandchildren: it would be better if Russia were a peaceful and free country.”

The Kremlin has sought to downplay Nadezhdin’s expected candidacy in recent weeks, with Peskov telling reporters last month: “We do not consider him a rival.”

But his efforts to introduce himself attracted attention. Nadezhdin announced that he had submitted 105,000 signatures to the CEC last month for his official candidacy – the maximum allowed by law.

Speaking to Russian independent news channel RTVI last week, Nadezhdin said he would not send Putin to face a war crimes court if he won and insisted the current president would receive a “pension and government security.”

The Kremlin leader is running for a fifth term as Russia’s president next month. There are four candidates who will appear on the official ballot: Putin, Vladislav Davankov, Nikolai Kharitonov and Leonid Slutsky.

But Putin hopes to get a mandate that will keep him in office until 2030. Today, he is already the longest-serving Russian ruler since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

In his 24 years as a leading figure in Russian politics, Putin has marginalized his political opponents and stifled the country’s press. Russia’s tightly run democracy allows little real political competition, and presidential elections have essentially become referendums showing Putin’s popular approval.

In December, another independent candidate who had spoken out openly against the war in Ukraine, Yekaterina Duntsova, was rejected by the CEC, citing alleged errors in her campaign group’s registration documents. Duntsova later called on people to support Nadezhdin’s candidacy.

In January, shortly after expressing her intention to form her own political party, Duntsova reported being briefly detained by traffic police and subjected to random drug tests. Kremlin’s opponents have often appealed to fabricating criminal charges through drug planting.