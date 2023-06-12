He beats Miley Cyrus and has been number one in America for weeks: Who is Morgan Wallen? , music

Jun 12, 2023 at 5:03 am

after the success of flowers Fans were expecting Miley Cyrus’ album endless summer vacation Will also reach the number 1 position. They came out after being cheated. Morgan Wallen has now topped the US Albums Chart for twelve consecutive weeks. Who is he and why don’t we hear much about him here?

Wallen is a big name in the United States, but it doesn’t ring many bells outside. He is in the style of a singer: he makes country music. There is a huge market for this in the US (and Canada). But the rest of the world is less keen on it, foreign successes like Shania Twain aside.

But even for American country standards, Wallen scored unusually well. his album One thing at a time At twelve weeks, it is the country album that has held the top spot for the longest period of time in over thirty years. It is only the second album in the history of the US chart to reach number one immediately upon release. Only Stevie Wonder did it for a week.

Wallen also broke the record for most songs by an artist on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. One thing at a time There are no less than 36 songs. They were all on the Billboard Hot 100 the week following the album’s release. Solo tomorrow night topped the list for nine weeks.

The riot about racist language started on The Voice

Wallen’s success didn’t come by accident. The singer had already participated in 2014 sound, He didn’t make it to the live shows, but he made contacts in the music industry. They would later help him market his music.

His debut album was released in 2018, with which he immediately conquered the country charts in the United States. With their second album, Double Album DangerousIt transitioned to the general US charts.

For a moment, his early success seemed to be over when a video surfaced in which he used a racist slur in front of his friends. Several radio stations stopped playing his music and award shows decided not to nominate him anymore. Furthermore, his label timed him out. But his record sales only grew around the controversy.

Wallen passed on the dust on social media in several videos and an interview. He said, “I have used an unacceptable and inappropriate racist word and would like to take it back. There is no excuse for using this kind of language. I want to apologize and I promise to get well soon.” “

Is Europe ready for Morgan Wallen?

With his new album, the singer is breaking records and filling arenas in his home country. Now the time can also be to see beyond the limit. He already has two No. 1 albums to his name in Canada and is tomorrow night Currently a huge hit.

Australia and New Zealand have now also competed against his catchy melodies, the unmistakable country sobs in his voice and the rap-like tempo of the verses.

Whether this is music that Europeans also enjoy remains to be seen. But it’s clear that Wallen’s career is baked for the time being.